TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.

According to police, the woman was shopping in Hobby Lobby when one of the suspects took her purse from her wallet. She didn’t discover the theft until she went to pay at the register around 30 minutes later.

By that time, police say the suspects had already made over $3,000 in purchases at two other local stores.

If you know who these two people are, contact the Texarkana Texas Police Department at (903) 798-3116 or leave an anonymous tip with Texarkana Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP. You can also reach Crime Stoppers through the P3Tips app.

TTPD searching for two suspects suspected of stealing thousands from elderly woman (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

Police encourage the public to keep a close eye on their belongings while shopping this Christmas. It only takes a moment to snatch a wallet from a purse or shopping cart and walk away with it. Officials suggest only carrying the cash or cards you need and keeping them secured to your body.