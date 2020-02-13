Trump’s story about veteran’s comeback was not quite true

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s story in his State of the Union address about a homeless vet who turned his life around thanks to a company using the administration’s “Opportunity Zone” tax breaks was not completely true.

Tony Rankins, who was in the House chamber for the speech at Trump’s invitation, landed a job refurbishing a Nashville hotel and moved into an apartment months before a final list of neighborhoods eligible for the tax breaks was published.

Rankins doesn’t work at a site taking advantage of the breaks now either, and never has, though his boss says he will work at a property making use of the program next month.