Trump sending federal assistance to Wisconsin following Kenosha protests

A protester kicks a smoke canister Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin will receive federal assistance following days of protests in Kenosha, according to President Donald Trump.

Pres. Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon that his “team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance.

…TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

The president continues, saying he will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha “to restore LAW and ORDER!”

Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, as well as Representative Mike Gallagher, have responded to the events.

My statement on the violence in Kenosha: pic.twitter.com/8oDFKZoxhz — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) August 26, 2020

Going forward, our focus should be on healing – for Jacob Blake, for the lives turned upside down in the rioting, and for the community of Kenosha. https://t.co/OeB65r2jIy — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 26, 2020

This is the right call. I'm glad the Governor reconsidered federal assistance and hope this decision will help restore order and lower tensions in Kenosha. https://t.co/Jb0owDpcdN — Rep. Mike Gallagher (@RepGallagher) August 26, 2020

Governor Tony Evers says he has authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Kenosha County Wednesday evening. According to a release, “the governor is continuing to work with other states in facilitating additional National Guard and state patrol support.”

The governor released a statement regarding the shootings in Kenosha, saying:

“My heart breaks for the families and loved ones of the two individuals who lost their lives and the individual who was injured last night in Kenosha. We as a state are mourning this tragedy. Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin in offering our condolences to these individuals, their families, and the Kenosha community.

I want to be very clear: we should not tolerate violence against any person. I’m grateful there has already been swift action to arrest one person involved. The individual or individuals whose actions resulted in this tragic loss of life must be held accountable.

A senseless tragedy like this cannot happen again. I again ask those who choose to exercise their First Amendment rights please do so peacefully and safely, as so many did last night. I also ask the individuals who are not there to exercise those rights to please stay home and let local first responders, law enforcement, and members of the Wisconsin National Guard do their jobs.

We must turn from violence and remember that any single act of injustice against one person is less justice for us all. We cannot let the hateful actions of a few designed to create chaos distract us from our pursuit for a more fair, equitable, and accountable state and country for Jacob Blake and the many others who deserve justice. We must work to find strength in each other and our communities to rebuild and move our state forward, together.”

Following the request of local officials on Monday, Gov. Evers authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to help protect critical infrastructure and assist in maintaining public safety and the ability of individuals to peacefully protest in Kenosha County. On Tuesday, Gov. Evers declared a state of emergency and authorized increasing the state’s National Guard support for Kenosha County to 250 members.

People gather Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 to protest in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A protester holds up a phone as he stands in front of authorities Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

People gather Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 to protest in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A protester kicks a smoke canister Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Law enforcement gather to address unrest Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A group holds rifels as they watch protesters on the street Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continued following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A police officer stands in the street as protesters gather Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Authorities disperse protesters out of a park Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Volunteers clean up department of corrections building Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. The building was burned during protests sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

People gather Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 to protest in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

In this September 2019 selfie photo taken in Evanston, Ill., Adria-Joi Watkins poses with her second cousin Jacob Blake. He is recovering from being shot multiple times by Kenosha police on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Adria-Joi Watkins via AP)

An explosive device detonates as a protester pushes back on an armored vehicle clearing the park of demonstrators during clashes outside the Kenosha County Courthouse, late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

People try to push over protective fencing Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Kenosha, Wis. Anger over the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police spilled into the streets for a third night. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Two people were killed and another was wounded as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake. According to Illinois Police, a juvenile has been taken into custody for at least one of the fatal shootings.

Protests have broke out throughout the state, including in Appleton, where police say they are following up on several incidents that occurred during Monday night’s protests.

Earlier this week, Gov. Evers signed an Executive Order calling for a special session on policing accountability and transparency.

Latest Stories