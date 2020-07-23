Tropical Depression Eight has formed in the Gulf. Heavy rain risk for Texas & Louisiana.

Tropical Depression #Eight has formed in the Central Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Watch issued for Port Mansfield to High Island, Texas.

The Depression is expected to gradually strengthen into Tropical Storm #Hanna over the next 48 hours as it heads towards south-central Texas by Saturday. Impacts will extend in to Louisiana.

Primary impact will be heavy rainfall potential in Texas & #Louisiana. Localized flash flooding will be possible with 2-4 inches of rain likely Thursday-Tuesday. Undoubtedly, localized higher amounts likely, especially near the coast.

In addition, minor coastal flooding 1-2 feet is likely. Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued from 7AM Thursday-7PM on Friday for nuisance flooding along the coastline outside of levee protection.

