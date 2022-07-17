ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) – The Louisiana State Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of a deadly hit-and-run accident in St. Tammany Parish that happened Sunday morning.

Just after 2:40, troopers say they were called to the scene of a crash on U.S. Hwy 190 northbound near Judge Tanner Boulevard, that involved a pedestrian. When they arrived, a woman was found on the roadway suffering from severe injuries.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office is currently investigating to find the official cause of death.

The description of the vehicle or the driver has not been released. The overall crash remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Police and they are asking anyone with information on the accident is asked to call Troop L at (985) 893-6250.