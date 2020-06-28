Troopers investigate fatal crash on LA 3134

MARRERO– On Friday, shortly after 9:30 PM, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop B responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 3134 or Leo Kerner/Lafitte Parkway in Jefferson Parish. The crash has claimed the life of 61-year-old Vera Mae Adams of Barataria.

Louisiana State Troopers say that the initial investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Adams was driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon northbound on LA 3134 near Pelican Bay Blvd. For reasons still under investigation, Adams’ vehicle traveled off the roadway and crash into a tree in the median. Adams was unrestrained at the time of the crash. She was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Impairment is not suspected to have been a factor in this crash. Troopers are investigating if a medical event may have preceded this crash.

“Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to make good, safe decisions such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, obeying the speed limit, and avoiding all distractions. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained.”