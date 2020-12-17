Trio of package thieves arrested in Ascension Parish

BATON ROUGE (BR Proud) — Three Gonzalez men have been arrested, accused of stealing packages in the Shadows of Ascension subdivision and Fairmont Avenue in Prairieville.

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested John Vickers, Jr. (21), Jeremiah Preston (18) and Javin Aguillard (19) after obtaining information on the suspects’ vehicle and locating the trio at a car wash parking lot.







The three suspects were found to have “several packages” in their vehicle, according to deputies. Additionally, authorities said they discovered empty boxes in a nearby trash can.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Unit is asking anyone who may be missing a package and resides in the aforementioned areas, to call (225) 621-8330.

Vickers, Preston and Aguillard were booked on six counts of criminal trespass and six counts of misdemeanor theft.