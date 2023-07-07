NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an accident in Jackson Square in which part of an oak tree fell on a group of pedestrians, seriously injuring one of them.

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. Friday (July 7).

WGNO’s team on the scene reports that the injured person was a 16-year old boy, taken to the trauma unit of a local hospital.

Check out photos from damage:

This is a developing story. Check back here on WGNO.com for updates.

