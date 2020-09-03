Travel down at MSY this Labor Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS– Millions are expected to travel this Labor Day weekend, but more will be doing it by car than by plane because of Covid-19 concerns.

MSY spokespeople say that travel is down for the month of August— 69 percent this year compared to 2019.

Still there are travelers that prefer to go by plane.

Jenny Pacaccio’s bags are packed and she’s headed to Nashville fo her bachelorette party this Labor Day weekend.

“This is my first trip since Covid, but I’m not scared to travel. They are taking a ton of precautions. We feel like we’re safe to head out,” she said.

More people will be traveling by car this weekend.

“Just didn’t feel like being in the car for that long. I’d rather travel by plane and get there quick and enjoy the weekend,” she said.

MSY spokespeople say that several airlines have cut several flights, but they are seeing an increase in travel than in the past few months.

“I think it is important, you can be scared, but you can’t let it limit what you do in life,” Traveler Jeffrey Simmons said.

With less people traveling, you can also save a few bucks.

“For the consumers out there, check around and you’ll find cheap flights,” he said.

As for the bride-to-be Jenny.

“I think it is much easier to travel when there is less people,” she said.

Airport workers say that at the height of the pandemic in April, travel was down 97 percent.