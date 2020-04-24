Trail derailment in Shreveport, no injuries reported

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana DOTD says damage to the Spring Street overpass into Shreveport after a train derailment, is extensive enough to keep it closed until further notice.
DOTD says it’s unclear when it will be reopened.
Meanwhile, Union Pacific says they’re trying to determine why the 13 train cars derailed.
The derailment happened just before 8 a.m. under the I-20 east ramp to Spring Street. One of the derail train cars hit a bridge support structure under the overpass.
No injuries were reported in the derailment.
Union Pacific says they’re working to put the train cars back on the tracks.
Both Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific (which owned the train) have responded to the derailment and coordinated clean-up efforts.
Drivers are being told to be ready to take an alternate route into downtown Shreveport.
DOTD will issue a notification when the exit and roadway have been reopened.