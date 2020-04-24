Trail derailment in Shreveport, no injuries reported

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana DOTD says damage to the Spring Street overpass into Shreveport after a train derailment, is extensive enough to keep it closed until further notice.

DOTD bridge crews will be doing a full damage assessment after KCS is able to remove the derailed cars that struck the LA 1 (Spring St) NB bridge into downtown #Shreveport. The bridge remains closed. @La_DOTD pic.twitter.com/1gMgVbjSLu — Erin Buchanan (@ErinBNews) April 24, 2020

DOTD says it’s unclear when it will be reopened.

Meanwhile, Union Pacific says they’re trying to determine why the 13 train cars derailed.

The derailment happened just before 8 a.m. under the I-20 east ramp to Spring Street. One of the derail train cars hit a bridge support structure under the overpass.

No injuries were reported in the derailment.

Union Pacific says they’re working to put the train cars back on the tracks.

Both Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific (which owned the train) have responded to the derailment and coordinated clean-up efforts.

Drivers are being told to be ready to take an alternate route into downtown Shreveport.

The exit ramp from I-20 East to Spring Street remains blocked due to an accident. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) April 24, 2020

DOTD will issue a notification when the exit and roadway have been reopened.