WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle failing to use its turn signal at the intersection of Mitchell Street and South 5th Street. Police also mentioned that the vehicle did not have working brake lights.

According to authorities, they initiated a traffic stop and made contact with 23-year-old Derrick D. Logwood. They observed a pistol in Longwood’s possession.

Police also detected a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle and Logwood allegedly admitted that he has a pound of narcotics in the backseat of the vehicle. Authorities searched the vehicle and located three large plastic bags of marijuana ad a red scale.

He was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Turning Movements and Required Signals, Signal Lamps and Signal Devices, and Driver Must be Licensed.