PEARL RIVER, Miss. (WGNO) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is advising drivers to seek alternative routes after a crash shut down one westbound lane of the I-10 bridge.

According to the MDOT reports, the lane closures began on Wednesday, July 5, and will last up to five weeks, starting back up on Friday, Aug. 11. Workers will alternate one lane at a time to fix repairs.

An alternate route on U.S. 90 near Pearlington is closed until further notice as well. Traffic can be expected to be delayed by 30-40 minutes.

Updated with live travel information can be found the MODT traffic map or at MDOTtraffic.com.

