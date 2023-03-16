NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As the Department of Public Works begins another roadway project in New Orleans, residents should except some road closures.

Starting Monday morning (March 20th) for six weeks, if weather permits, at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Camp Street will be closed for construction.

The $12.5 million infrastructure project will repairing and replacing sewer and drainage lines.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the spring on Friday (April 28th).

Drivers and pedestrian can expect signage and traffic control in the area to ensure public safety.

