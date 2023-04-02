NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As the Department of Public Works begins another roadway project in New Orleans, residents should except some lane closures.

Starting Sunday (April 2nd) for a week one lane will be closed to reduce the flow of traffic on Lake Forest Boulevard beginning just past Edenboro Road.

The $4.4 million infrastructure project will perform underground drainage work.

The project is scheduled to be completed on Friday (April 7th).

Drivers and pedestrian can expect signage and traffic control in the area to ensure public safety. Motorists are advised to use caution, as large trucks and heavy machinery will be hauling materials in the area.

