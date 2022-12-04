METARIE, La. (WGNO) — Starting Monday (Dec. 5) four Metairie railroad crossings will be closed for construction.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m. drivers can expect road closures at the following railroad crossings:
- Atherton Drvie
- Hollywood Drive
- Farnham Frive
- West Oakridge Park
Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route. The closures are expected to run through Friday (Dec. 9) 6:00 p.m.
