METARIE, La. (WGNO) — Starting Monday (Dec. 5) four Metairie railroad crossings will be closed for construction.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m. drivers can expect road closures at the following railroad crossings:

Atherton Drvie

Hollywood Drive

Farnham Frive

West Oakridge Park

Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route. The closures are expected to run through Friday (Dec. 9) 6:00 p.m.

