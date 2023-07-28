NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Drivers heading to New Orleans East are urged to take alternative routes Friday, July 28.
Traffic is almost at a standstill on the eastbound lanes of traffic on I-10 as part of a possible shooting investigation. There is heavy police presence in the area.
This is a developing story, check back in WGNO for more updates.
