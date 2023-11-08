NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Lane closures on I-10 have already been issued due to dense fog/smoke and extremely low visibility in New Orleans East.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the following sections of I-10 both eastbound and westbound have been closed for the time being:

I-510 North toward Slidell to the Twin Spans

Twin Spans Westbound/Eastbound until the High Rise

I-10 from Irish Bayou to 510 into New Orleans Eastbound & Westbound

The Department of Transportation is diverting traffic from the Twin Spans to Highway 11.

All areas will remain closed until conditions improve.

These closures come just 24 hours after multiple crashes involving 11 vehicles were discovered in the same general area on the interstate. Several people were injured and one person died.

