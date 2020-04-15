Temporary lane closures on Almonaster Ave. and Jourdan Rd. Overpass

NEW ORLEANS – Lanes will temporarily close on the Jourdan Road and Almonaster Avenue overpass ramps on Thursday, April 16. The closures will be from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to allow bridge inspections. Commuters are asked to travel at reduced speeds and to be mindful of workers in the area.

The northbound Jourdan Road ramp and the left lane of the overpass will be closed from 8 a.m.-9:30 a.m., and the right lane of the Almonaster Avenue ramp will be closed from 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) requires that all bridges are inspected every two years for any structural deficiencies on the top deck, as well as on the underside structure and supports.

Questions about this project or our Capital Improvement Program should be directed to RoadWork NOLA at 504.658.ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov.