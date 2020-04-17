Traffic Advisory: Temporary Closure of Dauphine and St. Ann Intersection

NEW ORLEANS — Beginning on Monday, April 20, City of New Orleans, Department of Public Works contractor, Hard Rock Construction, LLC will close the intersection of Dauphine and St. Ann streets for approximately three weeks to accommodate utility upgrades that have been added to the St. Ann Full Depth Reconstruction Project. Last month, the project was halted indefinitely due to high water levels in the Mississippi River and the proximity of the project area to the Mississippi River levees; however, this added scope falls outside of the 1,500 foot restricted area.

The added scope includes installing a new waterline and completing an approximately 30-foot sewer point repair in the intersection of St. Ann and Dauphine streets. Public safety is our priority; flaggers will be in place at Burgundy and St. Ann streets as well as at Dumaine and Dauphine streets to direct traffic.

The entire project, including the above mentioned added scope, is scheduled to be completed in July 2020, weather permitting. The fencing around the 800 block of St. Ann Street remains in place with the roadway closed to vehicular traffic; sidewalks are open to pedestrian traffic. The project will resume in this block once the water levels drop below 15 feet at the Carrollton Gauge, which is predicted to happen in early May.

To date, crews have installed a new, upsized 24-inch drain line on one side of the 800 block of St. Ann Street. Remaining work includes completing the new sewer line, water line, drain line on the other side of the street, roadway restoration and new sidewalks.

Questions about this project or our Capital Improvement Program should be directed to 504.658.ROAD (7623) or roadwork@nola.gov