NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced a pair of lane closures beginning on Wednesday, March 16.

According to the report, the DOTD with close the right lane of Westbound I-10, between Ridgeway Boulevard (Entrance) and Michoud Boulevard(Exit 248) on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. while crews move concrete barriers and install construction entrances – weather permitting.

The report also announced the scheduled closure of the right lane of Eastbound I-10, between Michoud Boulevard and North Shore/Irish Bayou (Exit 254) on Thursday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. while crews remove and install construction entrances – weather permitting.

As a safety reminder, the DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.