Traditions of New Orleans St. Patrick’s Day festivities continue.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- What happens when the parades and St. Paddy’s festivities are canceled? Well people still party.

“We are down here from Texas and we came up here for the parade but they shut it down unfortunately. So, we’re just drinking and having a good time,” said Texas Visitor.

Even though the parades are canceled mass still continues.

“Well it’s disappointing but, understandable you know, the Covid-virus is something that we all need to take serious," said a church goer. "As you’ll see nobody is shaking hands we are all doing the elbow bump and everything. Disappointing but understandable.”

In the past, mass would be the kick-off to the Irish Channel St. Patrick's Day parade. Due to coronavirus though, the parade will not roll this year. The prohibition of gathering of 250 people or more is not allowed until the Governor re-evaluates the corona virus situation.

“I’ll be praying to put a stop to all this right away but really I’ll just be proud that my niece will be walking down aisle for the queen of the Irish Channel parade.”