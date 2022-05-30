TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Police began investigating a shooting in Terrebonne Parish on Monday, May 30.

Around 11 a.m., the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that deputies had responded to the Rebecca Camper City located near Highway 311.

When detectives arrived, they learned a resident had been shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries was unclear.

Deputies had not yet identified a suspect or motive in the early stages of the investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact TPSO at (985)876-2500. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Baton Rouge by calling 800-743-7433 or by submitting a tip online.