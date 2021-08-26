Town of Jean Lafitte preparing for tropical weather

JEAN LAFITTE (WGNO)– Lower Jefferson Parish is always prone to flooding and storm surge when the storms roll through. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez is LIVE in the town of Jean Lafitte with how they are preparing there.

People are preparing for the tropical weather at gas stations, where the lines are long. People are filling up their gas tanks, going inside getting money from the ATM, and stocking up other supplies like water and flashlights, all part of the preparation process. Something these folks who live here know all about all too well.

Resident Junior Lacrosse said, “So far with the debris and stuff we try to make sure everything is cleaned up that needs to be cleaned up beforehand. The mayor keeps the town clean itself. We make sure there aren’t any loose items. We know how to treat storms when they come.”

Last year they built a 7 and a half foot flood wall that was completed to help add flood protection. Leaders say usually this area can see storm surge up to six feet.