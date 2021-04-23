Tow truck driver killed while assisting motorist along I-12 in Covington

COVINGTON, LA — Louisiana State Police say a tow truck driver was hit and killed by a passing car as he was assisting another driver.

It happened a little before 6:00 this morning, April 23, at the Brewster Road exit along Interstate 12.

Troopers say that 23-year-old Tyler Patrick Quave of Bush stopped his tow truck partially along the right shoulder and partially in the right exit lane. They say the truck’s emergency lights were on and Quave was wearing reflective clothing.

Troopers say a Nissan van failed to change lanes and sideswiped the tow truck and Quave. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say routine toxicology tests are pending analysis, and they will consult with the district attorney’s office once the results are complete.