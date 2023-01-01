NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Following Touro’s 100 years of delivering babies diaper drive on Tuesday (Dec. 3) Touro has announced the first baby to be born in their hospital in 2023.

On Sunday (Jan. 1) Destiny Brooks and her family celebrated the new year with the birth of a beautiful baby, Dream.

With the help of nurse Christina Russo and family support Dream came just in time for the new year around 1:00 am at a healthy eight pounds and two ounces.

