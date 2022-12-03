NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — Touro hospital is reflecting on their history with the city of New Orleans by celebrating their centennial.

Saturday (Dec. 3) Touro Hospital Family Birthing Center celebrated 100 years of delivering babies by giving back to the community with a diaper drive to support local moms and babies.

“No institution embodies this enduring New Orleans spirit more than Touro. We are known for delivering generations of New Orleanians a tradition that will continue for generations to come,” states Manuel “Manny” Linares, CEO of Touro infirmary.

