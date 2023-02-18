NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Out of towners made their way to the French Quarter for Mardi Gras Saturday (Feb. 18th).

Each group of visitors had their own reason for visiting the Big Easy during Carnival.

A handful of friends from Wisconsin chose New Orleans for a bachelor trip. A trio from Brazil wanted something similar to their Carnival culture, and two friends from Virginia were just looking for a girls trip.

Whether it be parades, the French Quarter itself or catching beads, the travelers we spoke with caught on to New Orleans’ family forward atmosphere quickly.

