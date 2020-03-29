Top quarantine tunes: Louisiana ‘American Idol’ contestants reveal their picks

NEW ORLEANS– Both Jovin Webb and Faith Becnel are currently in the “Top 40” on the new season of “American Idol.” Both of these talented musicians are from Louisiana.

With everyone staying at home in quarantine, WGNO’s Kenny Lopez asked Jovin Webb and Faith Becnel what their “Top 5 Quarantine Songs” recommendations are. Here’s their picks.

Jovin Webb’s Top 5 Quarantine Songs are:

#5- “A Change Is Going To Come”- Otis Redding

#4- “Come Together”- The Beatles

#3- “Hurricane”- Band of Heathens

#2- “Higher Ground”- Stevie Wonder

#1- “Heal the World”- Michael Jackson

Faith Becnel’s Top 5 Quarantine Songs are:

#5- “Don’t Worry Be Happy”- Bobby McFerrin

#4-“Amen”- Andra Day

#3- “I Smile”- Kirk Franklin

#2- “Steady Love”- India Arie

#1- “Hold On”- Alabama Shakes

Be sure to tune into Jovin’s and Faith’s Idol journeys right here on WGNO-TV on Sunday and Monday nights starting at 7 p.m.