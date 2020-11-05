‘Too good to be true’: Buzz surrounds Burrow during bye week

Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow reacts as he leaves the field following of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 31-20. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals’ 2-5-1 record at the halfway point does not reflect how thrilled the team is with the development of rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

He’s put up eye-popping numbers and his play so far has buoyed the team and given some hope to the team’s wary fan base.

They’re hoping last week’s 31-20 win over the AFC North-leading Tennessee Titans might be a breakthrough for a team that has been close in four of the five losses.

Cincinnati has a bye week, which means extra time to prepare for the Nov. 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

(Story via The Associated Press)