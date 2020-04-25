Tommy Roe joins Smokey Robinson, Carole King, Tim Allen and more for Los Angeles Emergency Covid-19 Crisis Fund Telethon Happening Today

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – Legendary hitmaker Tommy Roe, whose hits include “Dizzy,” “Sheila,” “Sweat Pea,” and more, is joining forces with other legendary names in music and entertainment to participate in the “ALL TOGETHER NOW” telethon event taking place today, Saturday, April 25, 2020, starting at 4:00 pm cst. Others scheduled to participate include Smokey Robinson, Carole King, Jeff Bridges, Tim Allen, Mary Wilson, Rick Springfield, Sheila E, Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers, Lisa Loeb, Winger, Mike Love of The Beach Boys, Melissa Manchester, and many more. A complete list of talent located at www.alltogethernowla.org

Rock Cellar Productions, in association with the Get Together Foundation, present an online concert event helping the City of Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic. The concert is designed as a significant relief effort to help Angelenos cope with the severe restrictions imposed on everyone during this dangerous and uncertain time of the novel coronavirus crisis.

Keeping with the strict “stay at home” regulations of health authorities and the guidance of local, state, and federal officials, this virtual one-in-a-lifetime streaming event will give fans their music fix in the comfort of their own homes. Viewers can donate to the LA City Coronavirus Relief Fund here mayorsfundla.org/covid19 through a direct donation button or a text message appeal – text the word TOGETHER to 24365. 100% of the money raised will go directly to this relief fund to help Los Angeles support families and small businesses, relieve healthcare workers, provide critical medical resources, provide services to the unhoused, and fund research for COVID-19.

ALL TOGETHER NOW! Will be live-streamed at alltogethernowla.org courtesy of Alert the Globe (alerttheglobe.com) and available free to anyone who wants to see it.