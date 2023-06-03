JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A young boy in Kenner was laid to rest this morning surrounded by friends and family.

As loved ones said their finial goodbyes to Adrian Flores his uncle Joel Orellana called his funeral a day of closure.

“I know it will be a hard time for us, but being together I know we can get ahead,” says Joel Orellana, Adrian’s uncle.

Orellana thanked the community while friends and loved ones piled into Verbo Christian Church in Kenner Saturday morning paying their respects to the young boy gone too soon.

A tragedy they say brought the Hispanic community closer together.

Now helping by donating his organs, pastor Luis Behrhorst knows the significance of a miracle since Adrian will now be for someone else.

Orellana says It’s an uncommon practice in Hispanic families but it’s one that felt right to them.

