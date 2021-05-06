TODAY: President Biden is heading to NOLA and Lake Charles. Where he plans to stop and why.

The President of the United State is heading to the Big Easy today. We have his expected arrival times and insight on why he is making these stops.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– For the first time since taking office, the President of the United States will visit New Orleans and the community is gearing up for his arrival. President Joe Biden is visiting as part of his “Getting America back on track” tour to amplify the American Jobs Plan.

On President Biden’s agenda, is a proposal for an Infrastructure Bill, and as true New Orleanians know, the sewage and water system in Orleans Parish is in desperate need of funding and fixing.

So while in New Orleans, one of President Biden’s stops will be at one of the Sewage and Water Board Facilities.

A lot of politicians are hoping that while the President is here, he will see why $100 million is needed for plans to replace its outdated power generation system, plus why extra money is needed for repairs to the massive aging drainage, drinking water, and sewer treatment systems.

Before heading to New Orleans, Biden will visit Lake Charles with Governor Edwards to see their rebuilding process and take a look at the hurricane recovery efforts.

Around 4:00 p.m. is when we are expecting President Biden to arrive at the sewage and water board main plant.

While many are looking forward to Biden’s arrival, keep in mind that he is expected to leave the city during peak commuter hours to head back to the White House, which could impact traffic. Likely, that will happen when Biden heads towards the Louis Armstrong International Airport.

We will be coving his tour throughout the day. So stay with us online at wgno.com and on air.