11-year-old given driving lessons to keep him from ‘playing GTA all day,’ police say

BLACKPOOL, England – An English boy obsessed with Grand Theft Auto learned about driving in real life – and getting pulled over – all thanks to a family member’s misguided attempt to wean him from the Playstation this week, police said.

Lancashire Road Police shared a photo of the traffic stop after finding the 11-year-old behind the wheel of a red hatchback in Blackpool, a seaside town in North West England.

“A family member was fed up with the child playing Grand Theft Auto all day on the Playstation, so brought him out to practice driving on a car park,” police tweeted Sunday.

Police busted the adult for a traffic violation.

Looks like the 11-year-old will have to wait at least until the age of 15 years and 9 months to apply for a provisional driving license, according to the BBC.

The driver of this car was 11 years old… (yes, eleven!) A family member was fed up with the child playing Grand Theft Auto all day on the Playstation, so brought him out to practice driving on a car park Blackpool… The adult has been reported for traffic offences. #T2TacOps pic.twitter.com/TBqKmmOUfG — Lancs Road Police (@LancsRoadPolice) March 1, 2020