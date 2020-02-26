Missing Tennessee toddler’s mother arrested on false reporting charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG/WJHL) — Missing 15-month-old Tennessee girl Evelyn Mae Boswell’s mother has been taken into custody Tuesday night on false reporting charges.

Evelyn was last seen about two months ago, but her disappearance wasn’t reported until last week, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl’s mother, Megan Boswell, faces one count of false reports.

Boswell allegedly said that she didn’t immediately report the girl’s disappearance because she knew who had her and was afraid to go to the police.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials said in a statement that Boswell “provided detectives and agents with a number of conflicting statements,” some of which turned out to be false.

UPDATE: The mother of baby Evelyn has been taken into custody.



The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has charged Megan Boswell with False Reporting.



Evelyn is still missing, and the #TNAMBERALERT remains active.



Have information? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/MtHUiSovDw — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 26, 2020

Evelyn is still missing and an Amber Alert is still active.

The details surrounding the accusations against Megan Boswell have not been released.

Megan Boswell, told WJHL Monday that she knew where her daughter was, claiming her mother took the child to Mendota, Virginia while she was babysitting her.

“I told TBI where to find her in Mendota. My mom took her to a campground in a silver camper and if they don’t go tonight, I’m going to go find her myself, because I’ve told them and they’re not really like taking it seriously and if they don’t go tonight, I will go myself and go get her,” Boswell said.

Megan Boswell is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

If you have any information on Evelyn’s whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story; Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.