Llama featured in Ohio wedding becomes internet famous

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Shocky the Llama has become an internet sensation after the Lewisville, Ohio llama recently attended a wedding as a special guest.

The bride’s brother told his sister if she ever got married, he was bringing a llama. He posted the picture on social media and the rest is history.

“My mom got a phone call about a guy that wanted a llama at a wedding,” said Charlene Arendas, with Spacey Acres Llama Ranch. “We didn’t know the whole story behind it until we actually got to the wedding, but he wanted to rent a llama for a couple hours and said his sister was going to be real excited to see the llama at the wedding. And he was going to commission a tux for the llama, so we had to get his measurements to him.”

Shocky is a performance llama, which means he does costume classes, competes in obstacle courses and attends special events.