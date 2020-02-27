Stolen hearse with body inside recovered after pursuit ends with crash in LA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) -- One person was taken into custody following a pursuit of a stolen hearse with a body inside that ended in a crash in South Los Angeles on Thursday, authorities said.

The body was found in the back of a black Lincoln Navigator after it crashed on an area freeway, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sgt. Benjamin Grubb said.

The hearse was stolen from outside a church in the Pasadena area Wednesday.

A good Samaritan noticed the black SUV, called the police and started following it at about 7:35 a.m. Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers responded and tried to stop the SUV, but the driver didn't yield, and they started chasing the vehicle.

Aerial video showed a damaged Lincoln Navigator with the same license plate as the one stolen from outside a church in East Pasadena.

A casket was visible in the back of the vehicle, video showed.

Police say there were initially two bodies in the vehicle when it arrived at the church, but the driver left the keys in the ignition and was taking one of them into the church. The driver came back out to get the other body and discovered that the Navigator was gone, officials said.

Authorities provided no further details on the person in custody, and it's unknown whether anyone was injured in the collision.