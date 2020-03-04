Florida woman wanted in decade-old baby death arrested in South Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florida woman wanted in the 2008 death of an unidentified baby boy was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Jennifer Sahr, 32, of Pensacola, Florida, is the mother of the newborn, who became known as Baby Boy Horry.

Horry County police said the Carolina Regional Fugitive U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Sahr in North Myrtle Beach, Florida, without incident.

Greg McCollum, an attorney representing Sahr, said she traveled from Pensacola to the North Myrtle Beach area on Tuesday with plans to turn herself in. He said they were in contact with Horry County Police about the plans.

Sahr is a stay-at-home mother of two young children living with her husband in Pensacola, McCollum said.

Horry County police on Tuesday said warrants for homicide by child abuse had been issued for Sahr, whose last name was previously Rickel. She was a student at Coastal Carolina University at the time of the child’s death.

McCollum said Sahr found out about the warrants Monday.

“This development comes after scientific evidence provided Horry County Police Department with a new lead in the investigation,” police said in a press statement. “The State Law Enforcement Division has confirmed that Sahr is the biological mother of the child.”

Baby Boy Horry was found by utility workers on Dec. 4, 2008, in a wooded area outside of Conway. He had been wrapped in a tote bag and placed inside of a box. He was just hours old when he was abandoned.

“Over the last 12 years, the Horry County community has demonstrated a commitment to keeping the memory of Baby Boy Horry alive. It is our sincere hope that this new development will bring the community and all who have been touched by this case some sense of peace,” HCPD also says.

Authorities also say they know who the child’s father is and have been in contact with him.

Baby Horry became part of our county family as he was discovered abandoned just three weeks before Christmas in 2008 and we are eager to assist in pursuing justice for him. Robert, myself and our department appreciate everyone who has helped us remember him and celebrate his short life throughout the last 11 years. Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard

HCPD adds “community members are reminded that, if they find themselves with a newborn they cannot care for, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, known as Daniel’s Law, allows the parent to safely surrender the child to a hospital, law enforcement agency, fire station, or church.”

“Baby Boy Horry is buried at Hillcrest Cemetery, where a memorial headstone was erected in his honor. A memorial service is held at the site every year, led by Horry County Coroner Robert Edge and members of the community,” HCPD said. The case remains opens and more charges are possible.

