10-year-old surrenders after allegedly shooting at San Diego officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) -- Officers arrested a 10-year-old boy after he allegedly opened fire on police Thursday, then hid in a shed, prompting a SWAT standoff in southeast San Diego.

The standoff started around 10 a.m. at a house on Boston Avenue and 41st Street, just south of National Avenue in the Southcrest area. "We have a juvenile who barricaded himself in a shed," Officer Billy Hernandez told KSWB. "He has a knife and a shotgun."

Investigators said police were originally called to the home by the child's family, who said he was acting out of control and had both a knife and a hammer. When officers showed up, they tried to talk to the boy, but he ran into a shed and pulled out a shotgun. The boy fired a round in the officers' direction but did not hit them, police said. Then he returned to the shed and refused to come out.

Officers cleared the family out of the house, blocked the road and staged themselves behind their cars, calling for the boy to come out. Authorities called in a SWAT team, which staged more heavily armed units outside the house.

At some point, officers said the boy fired at them one more time from his hiding place. Again, no one was hurt.

#BREAKING per @SanDiegoPD SWAT standoff in Southcrest over, 10yr boy hiding in shed fired 2 rounds at officers, no one hit, now in custody - updates @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/9BKMetCFEX — Jason Sloss (@JasonSlossFOX5) March 5, 2020

Around 11:30 a.m., the boy came out with his hands up and surrendered to officers. Police said he would be placed in protective custody and given a mental health evaluation.

A police lieutenant commended the "extreme restraint" shown by officers not to return fire when the boy turned the shotgun on them.