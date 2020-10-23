TJ at Tiger Stadium: Orgeron names Finley starter for South Carolina game

LSU kicker Chris Jackson’s tee, helmet and a football are ready for play against the University of Miami during the 2005 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia on December 30, 2005. LSU defeated Miami 40-3. (Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

LSU has won 11 straight night games at Tiger Stadium. To make it 12, the Tigers will have to get some quality play from their new starting quarterback.

Ed Orgeron said late Thursday that he has named true freshman TJ Finley of Ponchatoula as the starting quarterback for Saturday night’s game against South Carolina.

Finley beat out fellow true freshman Max Johnson.

Starter Myles Brennan will miss the game with an abdominal injury. He could miss several weeks.

Here’s what Orgeron told reporters late Thursday.

LSU is 1-2 on the season. Last week’s game at Florida was postponed after a Covid outbreak on the Florida football team.