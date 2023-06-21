West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Summer is here, and the sun is out; during this summer, Louisianians experience extreme heat.

We’re used to it we’re from Louisiana, but it’s no joke and people need to take it seriously. Karen MCcoy, American Red Cross for North Louisiana.

According to reports, heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States. McCoy with American Red Cross says you should drink about three-quarters of a gallon to stay hydrated during the hot season.

Make sure you’re getting enough water one way you can determine if you’re getting enough water is by the color of your urine so if you have very dark colored urine then that means that you’re probably not getting enough water. Karen MCcoy, American Red Cross for North Louisiana.

According to the National Weather Service, elderly people, young people, pregnant women, and people with chronic medical conditions are at high risk.

They dont know they’re getting too hot. Keep an eye on them if you got a grandma or grandpa that you need to keep a check on them during the weather call them through the day see how they’re doing. Ray Farmer, The Safety Guard Group Network Inc.

Farmer says it is important to pay attention to the signs of heat exhaustion.

If you start getting exhausted and nauseated, then you need to stop and you need to go cool off. Drink something just to replenish the fluids that you’re losing. You don’t want to get to the point where if you quit sweating, now it’s become a critical situation that you’re going to need some medical attention; because your body has lost its ability to cool itself. Anywhere that the blood is coming to close to the surface like the artery you can put something cool there to start bringing the internal temperature down in the body. If you got any activities you need to do try doing it in the morning before it gets too hot. Ray Farmer, The Safety Guard Gorup Network Inc.

