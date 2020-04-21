Tips to boost your immune system

With a viral pandemic having a stronghold on the world, getting your immune system boosted is now critical. The American Heart Association has released three easy steps anyone can do to help fight off covid-19. Chief medical officer for United Healthcare, Dr. Kevin Stephens says the first thing is to keep your meals on a schedule.

“Time your meal. Say I’m going to eat at 7 o’clock, I’m going to eat at noon, and I’m going to eat at 6 o’clock. Then you set your meals. Not only do you set your meals, and set a time but what you’re going to eat. Now that we’re all at home, you have the luxury. You have the time to plan your meal.”

Dr. Stephens says buying colorful healthy food like fruits and vegetables can help get the brain’s attention. A schedule doesn’t just go for eating but sleeping too. Set aside 8 to 10 hours a night for some sleep.

“That will help you so much with your immune system because that your body’s chance to rejuvenate and to regenerate itself for the next day,” Stephens says.

The gyms may be closed but getting some light exercise around the house can help boost your immune system.

“Instead of sitting down all the time, stand up. You can stand up and do your computer work. You can walk around. If you’re talking on the phone, stand up and walk around. Don’t just sit at your desk and stay stationary. Those little activities add up, especially if you’re consistently doing them, not just randomly,” says Stephens.

Opening up the lungs and strengthening the heart are key to keeping your body healthy enough to fight off the virus. Doing all 3 together while we’re all stuck in quarantine can help you out.