Tim Tebow is officially a married man

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (CNN) - Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters tied the knot Monday in Cape Town, South Africa, according to People magazine.

He posted a picture on his Instagram page.

In a sunset ceremony at La Paris Estate, the former NFL quarterback and Miss Universe 2017 exchanged vows they had written for each other, according to People.

"I want the vows to be perfect. I'm leaving in the traditional things like 'till death do us part,' but I'm also adding some of my own things to it," Tebow told People in an exclusive interview the night before the ceremony.

The wedding featured a mix of American and South African cultures and traditions. The food served included steak, mussels, cheese and pasta at the reception.

"We wanted to look back at the wedding and see that it was intimate, elegant and traditional," Nel-Peters told People.

But one thing that wasn't quite traditional was Tebow's groom cake. Instead of the typical cake made of flour, the couple opted for a cheesecake to accommodate Tebow's keto diet.

Leading up to the big day, Tebow shared a series of photos to Instagram of the couple enjoying different wedding events in South Africa.

"Just might love the South African culture ... well I am bias because they raised @demileighnp," Tebow said in one post.

The 32-year-old retired football star proposed to Nel-Peters, 24, last year.

"Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world," Tebow wrote on Instagram at the time. "You're the love of my life, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."