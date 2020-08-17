Tight race in some areas in the August 15 elections. Results are in.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)-

There were different races, runoffs and municipal issues to be settled depending on the parish.

Here are some of the results:

Republican, Clay Madden was elected Mandeville Mayor. Madden won with 51.7% of the vote.

Over in Grand Isle, there is a new Chief of Police.

Democrat, Scooter Resweber has been elected.

Resweber defeated republican, Laine Landry with 57.2% of the vote.

In Covington, republican, Rick Smith is keeping his spot as a Covington Councilman..

He beat out republican, Steve Stokes with 66.8% of the vote.

Jefferson Parish voters overwhelmingly voted “yes” to the proposed sale of East Jefferson General Hospital. The proposal passed 95 to 5 percent.