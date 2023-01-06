BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team, after a gritty, determined effort in Lexington on Tuesday, now tries to carry that over again on the road Saturday when they travel to Bryan-College Station, Texas to take on Texas A&M at Reed Arena.

The Tigers (12-2) are 1-1 in the Southeastern Conference while 9-5 Texas A&M is 1-0 after winning at Florida on Wednesday night.

LSU and the Aggies will tip at just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, the third game of four broadcast on the SEC Network (Mike Morgan and Daymeon Fishback) and broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge) with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and former LSU head coach John Brady.

LSU fell to Kentucky, 74-71, but battled the Wildcats to the bitter end, rallying from 10 down to get the game to just one point twice in the final two minutes of the game. KJ Williams led LSU with 23 points, while Adam Miller added 15, SEC Player of the Week Trae Hannibal had 12 and Cam Hayes 11 points.

It was the first time this season, LSU had more than three people score in double figures.

The Tigers only turned the ball over nine times and shot 49.1 percent from the field (26-53) and 44 percent from the arc, making 11 three-point field goals.

The game was the seventh game of four points or less that LSU has played this season, posting a 5-2 record in those games. LSU won its conference opener on Dec. 28 at home by a score of 60-57.

LSU has gotten good production off the bench in the first two conference games, outscoring opponents 41-4 in the two games combined.

A&M won 66-63 in its opening conference game on Wednesday after Wade Taylor IV, Tyrece Radford and Julius Marble each scored 17 points for the Aggies. Taylor made what was the winning basket in the lane with less than a minute to play.

“Really excited about this opportunity coming up (Saturday) in College Station,” said Coach Matt McMahon. “Texas A&M is coming off a great win against Florida on the road. They have great guard play in (Wade) Taylor IV and (Tyrece) Radford, and I thought (Julius) Marble in the front court for them was terrific in their opening SEC win. They present a lot of challenges; very physical, disciplined team, but again we are excited about the opportunity to go on the road and try to get back on the winning track.”

LSU leads the overall series, which actually began over 100 years ago in 1917, 28-18. LSU has won the last 10 in the series dating back to 2018, including the last five in Bryan-College Station where Texas A&M leads the series, 10-6.

LSU will return home on Tuesday, at 6 p.m., to host Florida in a 6 p.m. game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Tickets are available online at LSUTix.net.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)