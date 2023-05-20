*Courtesy Tulane Sports Information

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis baseball team put forth another dominant effort in a 12-2, seven-inning win over visiting Tulane Saturday afternoon at FedExPark.



The victory gave the Tigers the series victory and improved their record to 28-26 and 10-14 in the American Athletic Conference. The loss dropped Tulane to 15-39 and 8-16 in the league.



Memphis starter JT Durham (4-3) was superb, striking out seven over six innings in an outing that saw him give up two runs on four hits with one walk.



Tulane starter Collin Reilly (0-1) got the loss, as he was one of six Green Wave pitchers to toe the rubber. The Sea Girt, N.J. native issued seven of the team’s 15 walks.



Tigers’ first baseman Shane Cox went 3-for-3 with a double, homer and five RBI and catcher Brennan Dubose knocked in two more runs. Third baseman Austin Baskin scored twice.



The Olive and Blue’s offense came on a solo home run by third baseman Simon Baumgardt and a sacrifice fly to left by second baseman James Agabedis .



Baumgardt’s homer was his 13th of the season. Left fielder Brady Hebert and right fielder Jake LaPrairie each posted their 12th and eighth stolen bases, respectively.



The Green Wave will now turn its attention to next week’s conference tournament in Clearwater, Florida. Tulane will be the seven seed and will face Houston, the bracket’s second seed, Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET/3 CT. Those two teams just met in New Orleans last weekend with the Cougars earning a sweep.