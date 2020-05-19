Tigers pass, on 7 on 7

A summer staple, 7 on 7 won’t happen this summer at Holy Cross school.

Head coach Nick Saltaformaggio, in his first weeks at his alma mater, said the Tigers will not take part in 7 on 7 drills this summer.

He said a positive Covid-19 test for any of his players or staff, could cost the football program a 14 day quarantine, and he is not ready to risk that, or the health of his players or staff.

Saltaformaggio said the school will begin offseason workouts June 8th, a date recently mandated for all summer activities by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

He said every athlete will have their body temperature taken before they enter the facility. And, that each group will be no more than 10. That is one coach, working with 9 athletes.

Saltaformaggio coached East Jefferson to the class 4A state title in 2013, and also led Hahnville to a Superdome finals appearance in class 5A.