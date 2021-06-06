Tigers Earn Spot in Eugene Regional Final with 9-4 Win Over Gonzaga

EUGENE, Ore. – LSU junior AJ Labas pitched eight strong innings and the Tiger hitters came out swinging in the first three innings to lift the Tigers to a 9-4 victory over Gonzaga in the NCAA Eugene Regional at PK Park.

Labas (4-2) fired 123 pitches throughout his eight-inning outing and tied a career high with eight strikeouts while giving up four runs on six hits. Senior reliever Trent Vietmeier came in for relief to finish off the game in the top of the 9th and picked up one strikeout.

Gonzaga starter Alec Gomez (5-4) was charged with the loss, pitching one inning and giving up six runs on six hits.

The Tigers return to action at 9 p.m. CT Sunday night to take on the Oregon Ducks in the regional final of the Eugene Regional. The Bulldogs have been eliminated from the tournament.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)