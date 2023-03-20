BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU women’s basketball team dominated the Michigan Wolverines during Sunday’s game, with a final score of 66-42. The win means LSU advances to its first Sweet Sixteen appearance in nine years.

The Tigers, led by second-year coach Kim Mulkey, have been back-to-back No. 3 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. This year is Mulkey’s 19th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance as a head coach.

This game marked the last time this season the Tigers will play in the PMAC, according to LSU.

LSU’s next stop is South Carolina for the Sweet Sixteen.

