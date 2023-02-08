BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers, continuing to improve offensively and defensively, looks to continue to improve Wednesday night when they take on Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi.

The contest is the late SEC Network game at 8 p.m. with Dave Neal and Joe Kleine on the call, while the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network will be joined by the Voice of the Tigers, Chris Blair and former LSU Coach John Brady (Guaranty Media flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge).

Tipoff is scheduled for just past 8 p.m. CT.

State has won its last three contests against No. 11 TCU (81-74 OT), at South Carolina (66-51) and Missouri (63-52) to go to 15-8 on the season and 3-7 in the SEC.

LSU will be looking for its first win since Dec. 28, but has played more consistently in its last three games, falling to Texas Tech, at Missouri and against Alabama. In those games, LSU has averaged 71.3 points and just 10 turnovers a game. The Tigers have out rebounded opponents in those three games, 37.4 to 34.3 and 45-24 on the offensive boards.

LSU has averaged over nine threes a game in the last three contests, but opponents have shot well from distance, making 37-of-74.

The game will be the first of two chances for LSU players to come back to their home state of Mississippi as Derek Fountain (Holly Springs), KJ Williams (Cleveland) and Jalen Reed (Jackson) all hail from the state with Fountain having played at Mississippi State for two years prior to transferring to LSU.

Fountain is coming off a strong week with his third double double at Missouri and then a 26-point effort against Alabama on Saturday in which he was 6-of-9 from the field with two three-pointers and an impressive 12-of-15 from the free throw line.

Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith is averaging 14.9 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds a contest. He had 25 points and 12 rebounds in the win at Missouri.

LSU will return home for the weekend game, playing Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. and for the second straight Saturday it will be a rematch game, this time with Texas A&M, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)