St Aug offensive tackle, Tyree Adams, 6-6, 282 pounds, signed with LSU Wednesday morning. Adams was an all-district 9-5A selection, and is rated a four star prospect.

He is rated as the 11th best player in the state of Louisiana in the class of 2023.

Adams and teammates Jah’Rie Garner and Troy Smith signed their national letters at the school.

Adams was recruited to LSU by assistant coaches Frank Wilson and Brad Davis.